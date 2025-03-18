AEW/ROH wrestler Leila Grey and Luke Kurtis recently got married in a beach ceremony nearly three years after their engagement. Grey shared the news on social media on Monday.

Kurtis had proposed to Grey at an Ohio Valley Wrestling show in July 2022.

Grey’s most recent match was on March 1 against Lady Frost, which then aired on the March 13th episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

OFFICIALLY MR. & MRS. CURTIS 💍🎉🥂 This week was an absolute DREAM come true. The most perfect wedding, with the most perfect partner and our beautiful family and friends celebrating with us. Everything was PERFECT! Truly a fairytale wedding ✨ Official photos coming soon! 💙 pic.twitter.com/pqSyXpCK0k — Leila Grey (@Miss_LeilaGrey) March 17, 2025

Hologram and Komander, previously billed as the Lucha Stars, have recently adopted a new name, Los Titanes del Aire.

Despite still being referred to as the Lucha Stars in some contexts, AEW’s official social media now uses the new name, Los Titanes del Aire, for the duo.

#AEWCollision SLAM DUNK SUNDAY

Immediately following the NCAA Tournament

Coast to Coast on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMax Los Titanes del Aire vs. LFI Los Titanes del Aire, the team of @AEWHologram + #ROH TV Champ @komandercrmx, will battle LFI’s @dralistico_lfi + @beastmortos! See… pic.twitter.com/DfKh5C5RxC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2025

Former WWE Superstar and AEW manager MVP has shared that while he has few regrets in his wrestling career, one notable regret involves not slapping an executive.

During a recent appearance on the “F Y’all” podcast, MVP was asked who he would slap if there were no repercussions, and a wrestling executive was the one he mentioned. He said,

“You know who I want to say. You know who I want to say, I just don’t know if it would be the best thing to say right now.”

He continued, “Let’s just say, in my professional career, I have only one regret. There is one individual, an executive for a wrestling company that I wish I would have slapped the sh*t out of when I wanted to, and I never got the chance. I’ll leave it at that. That’s not hard to figure out.”

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bully Ray expressed his approval of Nick Wayne standing up to Christian Cage on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the segment, Wayne confronted Cage after he tried to justify his loss at AEW Resolution, demanding an apology. The confrontation escalated when Cage shoved Wayne, prompting Mama Wayne to intervene and separate the two.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Wayne stepping up to Cage: “I enjoyed the backstage with Christian this week. I enjoyed seeing Nick Wayne step up and go ‘Uh-uh, you’re full of s**t, Christian.’ I enjoyed seeing Nick finally have some – a flame lit under his ass, some personality, the willingness to stand up to a guy who has led them down a path that has not paid off.”

On Mama Wayne’s interaction with Nick and Cage: “All six-foot-two of her, and her flowing blonde hair, and Mama Wayne just looking ‘mmm, mmm, mmm’ getting in Christian’s face basically saying ‘Don’t you talk that way to my son, don’t you put your hands on my son.’ A mother protecting her child? And then Christian says ‘you better get right back in line, woman, or you’ll be working at that Waffle House.’”

House of Glory sent out a press release on Monday to announce that Cedric Alexander will compete at HOG ‘Waging War’ on May 9th. This will mark Alexander’s HOG debut.

You can check out the official announcement below:

Cedric Alexander Makes His First Appearance at HOG Waging War in Chicago!!!

House of Glory officials have announced a huge debut for Waging War on Friday May 9th in Chicago.

Making his first appearance as a free agent and HOG debut will be former WWE superstar Cedric Alexander. The former Tag Team and Cruiserweight Champion is one of the best high flyers in wrestling and now

The event will stream live on TrillerTV+.

Tickets are available NOW at HOGwrestling.net and starting at $20.

For fifteen years, Cedric Alexander has wrestled all over the world and he stops by HOG as we make our Chicago return. What does the former WWE champion have in store for HOG? Be there on Friday May 9th to find out!

Also signed so far;

-HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana

-HOG Tag Team Champions Mane Event

-Indi Hartwell

Stay tuned to HOG social media for more news in the coming weeks!