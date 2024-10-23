Aramis has suffered an injury and will miss the Galli Lucha event on October 27th.

Taking to social media, the wrestler known to AEW fans as Hologram announced that he will be out of in-ring action for “about two weeks.” He wrote,

“Hello to all my friends in Chicago and fans of GALLI Lucha Libre! This is your champion, the Musketeer of the Air, Aramis (also known as Hologram) to bring you two pieces of news: a slightly good one and a bad one. The bad news is that I will not be able to appear on the 10/27 show. Believe me that I was looking forward to the show and defend this title (the GALLI Indiscutible Title), but I got injured and I will be out for some weeks. I would be with you all if it were up to me, but that is not the case per advice from the medics so I will have to post-pone that match against Beast Mortos. The slightly good news is I won’t be out for that long, just about two weeks. I will try to heal up as soon as I can so I can bring a great spectacle for all of you and be a worthy champion. A hug from the Musketeer of The Air.”

The Beast Mortos attacked Hologram on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, which was clearly done to write him off television for the time being.