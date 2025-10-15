Queen Aminata recently revealed that she powered through a painful knee injury sustained during last week’s AEW Collision tapings in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to Aminata, the injury occurred while she was running in-ring drills prior to the show. Despite the setback, the rising star didn’t call it a day — she pushed forward and completed a pre-taped backstage segment as scheduled, refusing to let the issue derail her commitments.

In footage shared on her personal vlog, Aminata described the moment she realized something was wrong but pressed on regardless. She said,

“So, I have to rush, but I can’t really run today because when I came in, I was rolling around the ring, and I hurt my knee a little. So now I’m going to the locker room to change and do this pre-tape.”

Unfortunately, the situation worsened after the tapings concluded. Aminata later revealed that her knee had swollen significantly, making it difficult to move without pain. Even so, she didn’t take time off to rest or recover.

Instead, Aminata continued to honor her travel schedule, flying out early the next morning to fulfill additional professional obligations. She added,

“Good morning, guys. It is 3:22 a.m. and I’m heading to the airport. I’m so tired. My knee is so freaking sore. But let’s go. Traveling. Traveling is the hardest part. But here we go. Work never ends. I got home super tired and my knee was super sore and swollen.”

While it remains unclear if the injury will require time away from the ring, Aminata’s decision to continue working through the pain underscores her growing reputation as one of AEW’s most determined competitors.