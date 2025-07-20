Alex Windsor picked up a major victory on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, defeating Taya Valkyrie in her first singles match since officially joining the AEW roster. Windsor secured the win by locking in a Sharpshooter, forcing Valkyrie to submit.

Windsor made her official debut as part of the Women’s Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: Texas. Following her win on Collision, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the news: Alex Windsor is now All Elite.

Prior to signing, Windsor appeared in several matches on AEW Rampage throughout 2024 and competed on the 2025 Chris Jericho Cruise. With her contract now official, Windsor is ready to make waves in AEW’s women’s division.

Colten Gunn sustained an injury during this week’s episode of AEW Collision, which aired on TNT and Max. The Gunns competed in a four-way tag team match with a $200,000 prize on the line, facing the Gates of Agony, CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush), and the team of Big Bill and Bryan Keith. The match ended with the Gates of Agony picking up the win, aided by Ricochet.

The injury occurred when Big Bill countered one of Gunn’s moves, lifted him into the air, and delivered a strike. As Gunn landed on his feet, his knee buckled, and he immediately clutched it in pain before exiting the match. A ringside doctor quickly checked on him.

This bout marked the Gunns’ first in-ring appearance since February. They made their return last week at All In, reuniting with Juice Robinson.

This week’s episode of AEW Collision kicked off with new TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes celebrating his victory at All In: Texas. The celebration was cut short by Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis, who made their way to the ring to confront him.

Fletcher made it clear that he wasn’t just after the TNT Championship — he wanted to take everything Rhodes holds dear. Rhodes fired back, saying Fletcher was bitter because he failed to win last week. Callis then stepped in, reflecting on his long history with Rhodes dating back to 1997. He acknowledged Rhodes’ personal growth but claimed the veteran was still chasing the high of being a champion. Callis predicted a loss to Fletcher and extended an invitation to join the Don Callis Family, saying it would be better than “being the third wheel in his own family.”

That insult sparked a brawl, with Rhodes launching an attack. Fletcher struck back, but Rhodes ultimately stood tall to end the segment.

