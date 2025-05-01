This week’s of AEW Dynamite featured a high-stakes main event – the final semifinal match of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, with ‘Hangman’ Adam Page squaring off against Kyle Fletcher.

Late in the bout, Fletcher came close to stealing the win after a low blow followed by a brainbuster nearly put Page away. However, Hangman rallied back, first nailing a Buckshot Lariat from the corner and then landing his signature Buckshot Lariat to secure the pinfall victory.

At one point during the match, Fletcher suffered a nasty cut on his back.

With the win, Page advances to the tournament finals at AEW Double or Nothing 2025, where he’ll go one-on-one with Will Ospreay in Phoenix.

Nick Comoroto made his in-ring return on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

He competed in a trios match alongside Rhett Titus and Myles Hawkins, facing off against The Opps — Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs. The Opps emerged victorious.

This marked Comoroto’s first match since August 2024. On August 23, he revealed that he was undergoing hip resurfacing surgery, having wrestled on one leg for nearly two years.

You can check out the updated lineup for this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator: Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost

* Brody King vs. Josh Alexander

And finally, you can check out the updated AEW Double or Nothing 2025 card below:

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter