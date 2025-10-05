ROH World Champion and AEW World Tag Team Champion Bandido reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder during his most recent ROH World Title defense against Hechicero at CMLL’s Viernes Espectacular event on Friday night in Mexico City.

According to those in attendance, the injury occurred in the closing moments of the match after a high-impact exchange between the two. Despite being visibly in pain, Bandido managed to finish the bout and successfully retain his championship, drawing a strong ovation from the Arena México crowd for his resilience.

Following the match, Bandido took to Instagram to confirm the nature of his injury, posting a photo with his arm secured in a medical sling. In the caption, the masked star addressed fans directly:

“My apologies to all the CMLL fans. My shoulder popped out and went back in place. Thank you, Hechicero, for being a gentleman. We owe a third to our Mexican fans.”

Bandido’s comments suggest that both he and Hechicero are open to a rubber match once he’s medically cleared to compete.

The timing of the injury is especially concerning given Bandido’s upcoming AEW commitments. The ROH and AEW champion is currently scheduled to appear on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, where he and Brody King—collectively known as BroDido — are set to face Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada of the Don Callis Family in a Double Jeopardy Eliminator Match.

Under the stipulation, if either member of BroDido scores a pinfall or submission, that wrestler will earn a future shot at Okada’s AEW Unified World Championship. However, if Takeshita or Okada secure the victory, they will receive an opportunity at BroDido’s AEW World Tag Team Titles.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the situation on Twitter, confirming that he had spoken directly with Bandido after the CMLL bout. Khan noted that the masked champion was determined to “tape up his shoulder and fight through the pain” in order to compete as advertised on Tuesday’s broadcast.

As of this writing, there has been no official change to the match lineup, though AEW officials are said to be closely monitoring Bandido’s condition heading into Dynamite.

Bandido revealed he legit dislocated his shoulder during his match with Hechicero last night in CMLL, before promising a 3rd match with him soon: “My apologies to all the CMLL fans. My shoulder popped out and went back in place. Thank you, Hechicero, for being a gentleman. We… pic.twitter.com/vk88c9EsxW — Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) October 4, 2025