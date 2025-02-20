AEW wrestlers Hologram and Komander will be teaming up for a tag team match at CMLL’s Homenaje a Dos Leyendas event on March 21st. They will face off against Mistico and Mascara Dorada, as announced during CMLL’s Informa show this week.

You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:

CMLL Women’s World Tag Championship Finals:

Teams TBA

Hologram & Komander vs. Mistico & Mascara Dorada

Akuma, Gemelo Diablo I & Gemelo Diablo II vs. Fugaz, Star Black & Adrenalina

Titan vs. Templario

Red Velvet will be unable to participate in her CMLL booking next month due to an injury. Taya Valkyrie will replace her in the tournament on March 7th, where she was originally set to compete alongside Lady Frost. This will be Valkyrie’s debut match in CMLL.

#CMLLInforma || ¡La Wera Loca en el CMLL! Taya Valkyrie será quien sustituya a la lesionada Red Velvet para hacer pareja con Lady Frost el próximo Viernes 7 de Marzo en la Arena México. 📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/yEUUWC4f5p — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 20, 2025

You can check out the updated lineup for this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision below:

ROH World Championship Match:

Chris Jericho vs. Bandido

AEW World Trios Championships Match:

Death Riders vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0

Open Challenge:

Max Caster vs. TBA

Lance Archer and Brian Cage seek out The Hurt Syndicate

Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata

Gabe Kidd appears.

Max Caster’s open challenge.

You can also check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

AEW International Championship:

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

And finally, you can check out the updated 2025 AEW Revolution card below:

AEW World Championship Match:

Jon Moxley vs. Cope

Steel Cage Match:

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

AEW International Championship Match:

Konosuke Takeshita OR Orange Cassidy vs. Kenny Omega

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe

MJF vs. Hangman Page