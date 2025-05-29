During a recent edition of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. praised Logan Paul’s in-ring and athletic skills.

On Logan Paul: “Let me say this about Logan Paul, because I’m not on the Logan Paul bandwagon. I think his matches are really, really good. I think he’s super athletic. I think he gets … it, as far as how to wrestle. His mic work is what it is. It’s not at the same level as his … as his wrestling.”

On his belief that Paul’s issues are due to a lack of experience: “And it’s … it’s a lack of experience … and with that experience, the longer he does comes a better understanding of how to own dialog, how to make it feel like its your own, how to be more comfortable in front of a crowd. He gets a little tight. But once they ring the bell, his matches are really, really good, and really, really fun. That said, I have no problem with the matches they’re giving him, with the push that he has.”

During a recent appearance on the “Energis” podcast, Shelton Benjamin expressed his belief that John Cena is the best promo in wrestling.

On John Cena: “John Cena’s, to me, the best promo in wrestling. I used Cena because he’s like one of the faces of pro wrestling, but he’s also from my class. … He’s always been a guy…when he talks, he can win over anybody. You put him in any situation, it can be as ridiculous or serious [as possible], and he makes it work.”

On asking Cena his secret about staying so composed: “He said, ‘I’m a nerd, man. I just sit at home and talk to myself in the mirror,’ and this is what he said in OVW…This is 2001/2002…Later, even Vince McMahon was saying, ‘Why don’t you talk to yourself in the mirror?’”

Mike Santana made his in-ring debut on WWE NXT on Tuesday night, where he secured a victory over Tavion Heights.

During an appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Santana spoke about how WWE has welcomed and embraced his true identity. He said,

“A lot of people are playing a character. I’m myself, bro. I’m thankful. I’m thankful that I’ve been able to get this far in my career not having to conform to anything or anybody and being myself. I’m thankful for that. Not a lot of people get to say that. That’s why it’s very important to me. The fact that I went down to WWE and they were so respectful of my authenticity and they were very on board with everything and my presentation and what I was doing and how I was doing it says a lot. It meant a lot.”