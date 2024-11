AEW wrestler Mark Davis has been cleared to return to the ring.

Fightful Select is reporting that Davis, who has been out of action for over a year due to a knee injury, has been cleared to return to the ring.

Davis’ last match came at AEW WrestleDream 2023. During that show, he and his tag team partner Kyle Fletcher lost to FTR.

Fletcher has recently been working as a singles talent and has become a featured player on AEW programming.