— For the WWE NXT: Homecoming special, WWE brought back the classic NXT theme, blending it with the current roster. Je’Von Evans, Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx, Fallon Henley, and Jacy Jayne), Ricky Saints, Lola Vice, Oba Femi, and others were shown in the video package, bridging the past and present of NXT in one electrifying night.

— Triple H kicked off WWE NXT: Homecoming, returning to Full Sail University and celebrating the brand’s journey to new heights. Reflecting on NXT’s history at the venue, he thanked the fans, crediting them for making NXT stronger than ever.

Shawn Michaels then entered the ring, with Triple H praising his current work with NXT before dropping a bombshell. He said, “What if I told you that I want to come back!”

The intensity escalated as former NXT General Manager William Regal appeared, delivering his trademark “WARGAMES!” line.

Next, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss made their presence felt, reminding everyone that the women have always been a driving force in NXT ahead of their upcoming title clash against The Culling (Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame).

In their promo, the duo celebrated the legacy of the division, name-dropping iconic stars of the past — from the Four Horsewomen (Bayley, Mercedes Mone, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch) to Ember Moon (now Athena in AEW), Carmella, Asuka, IYO SKY, Shayna Baszler, Paige, and more. Charlotte was the only Horsewoman named individually, with Bliss giving her a nod after Charlotte referenced her own history.

Bliss and Flair then backed up their words in the ring, successfully defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley). The finish came when Bliss connected with Sister Abigail on Paxley to seal the win.

This marked Charlotte’s first NXT match since 2020 and Bliss’ first since 2016, making the moment even more special for the Full Sail crowd.

— Shayna Baszler made a surprise return to NXT during Homecoming, appearing in a backstage segment with Zaria and Sol Ruca.

Zaria was still heated over last week’s Triple Threat tag match, blaming Sol for accidentally hitting her with the Sol Snatcher and costing them a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Baszler stepped in and told them to get it together, reminding both that she’s a former NXT Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion — and that NXT doesn’t have time for drama.

Candice LeRae then entered the scene, noting that she’s just one win away from earning a WWE Speed Championship match against Sol at NXT No Mercy.

Though Baszler was released from WWE in May, she has remained active at the Performance Center, working with talent behind the scenes and occasionally helping out on the headset.