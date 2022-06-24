AEW star Luther is currently out of action after undergoing surgery this week.

Luther took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo from a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. He did not elaborate on the injury, not revealed that the surgery was a success.

“Success!! So far… So good… So what!! [backhand index pointing right emoji] [zany face emoji] #allelitewrestling #theoriginaldeathdealer #luther #chaosproject #megadeth,” he wrote.

Luther has not wrestled for AEW since he and Serpentico came up short against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at the May 11 tapings for AEW Dark. He and Serpentico then worked a May 15 DPW Fire #10 event, losing to DPW Tag Team Champions Patrick Scott and Chance Rizer. It’s interesting to note that Serpentico has worked five AEW matches without Luther since that mid-May loss to Lee and Strickland.

There’s no word yet on when Luther will be back in action, but we will keep you updated.

