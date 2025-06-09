AEW star Queen Aminata has spoken out after a disturbing incident that left her feeling unsafe and violated. The wrestler took to social media to warn fans about crossing personal boundaries, following a recent experience during a trip to New York.

According to Aminata, a fan somehow obtained her hotel information and sent flowers directly to her room. Even more concerning, the delivery included both her name and room number—details that should not have been accessible to the public.

“Be a fan. Don’t be a creep,” Aminata tweeted. “Imagine how I felt that day and days after… y’all need to stop for real.”

Her message is a sobering reminder of the blurred line between admiration and obsession, especially when it puts a performer’s safety at risk.

Unfortunately, Aminata’s experience is not an isolated one. The wrestling world has seen an unsettling increase in stalking and harassment incidents. WWE’s Roxanne Perez was recently the victim of a doxxing attack, where her personal information was made public online. Not long before that, a man was arrested for stalking Liv Morgan after showing up at her home uninvited.

As the spotlight grows on wrestling personalities, so does the need for stronger boundaries and fan accountability. Queen Aminata’s courageous decision to speak out may help shine a light on a growing problem—and serve as a warning that no level of fame justifies the invasion of privacy.