— Kiera Hogan has been removed from the official AEW roster page.

Hogan hasn’t appeared on AEW or ROH programming since April 2024.

She recently appeared on Joseline’s Cabaret: California on the Zeus Network, where she described wrestling as a “stepping stone” in her career. She later clarified, saying:

“Yes, I said, ‘pro wrestling was always going to be a stepping stone for other things.’ And I meant that. Because wrestling has always been my first love — but I’m multi-talented and unapologetically ambitious. I knew from the jump that wrestling would open doors for me in fashion, TV, and beyond. Just like it has for so many others before me. Y’all cheer when wrestlers land movie roles, runway shows, or makeup deals… but get mad when I say it out loud? I’m not here to play small or limit myself to one lane. I’m here to build an empire. — The Hottest Flame”

During her time on the reality show, Hogan suffered a dislocated shoulder in an on-screen altercation.

— Wrestlenomics is reporting that the September 17 edition of AEW September to Remember drew 602,000 viewers across its three-hour broadcast on TBS, up from 584,000 viewers for the September 10 episode of AEW Dynamite.

The show earned a 0.13 rating in the 18–49 demographic for the full three-hour block, an increase from last week’s 0.12 rating.

Breaking down the numbers by hour, the first two hours, presented as Dynamite, attracted 668,000 viewers and a 0.14 demo rating, while the final hour, branded as AEW Collision, drew 536,000 viewers with a 0.12 demo rating.

AEW September to Remember aired as a three-hour special on TBS with a simulcast on HBO Max; viewership figures for the streaming platform were not disclosed.

— WWE WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027. Following the announcement, fans speculated on social media that All Elite Wrestling might use the spring of 2027 to stage a major event of its own.

During the pre-AEW All Out 2025 media call, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the possibility, confirming that AEW does plan to run a “huge event” that spring, specifically pointing to Revolution as the likely show. He said,

“I have a lot of interest in it and I can promise we’re gonna run a huge event in the spring of 2027. I think spring 2027 is gonna be a great time for AEW. We’re still gonna be in the peak of this massive media deal that we’ve done with Warner Bros. Discovery. We’re gonna be delivering great shows… There’s gonna be a huge pay-per-view for sure, and one pay-per-view I can tell you is gonna be huge in spring of 2027 that has done huge things for us in AEW and I think some really historic things in pro-wrestling is AEW Revolution. We’ll have a huge Revolution… People ask about the spring of 2027, I can promise we’ll have a huge AEW Revolution and a lot of big plans for then and obviously very focused right now on 2025. That’s looking very far ahead but, there’s definitely some potential for us to do some big thing in the spring of 2027…”