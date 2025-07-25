Although Colten Gunn is booked for an indie event this weekend, Fightful Select is reporting that AEW sources believe he’ll either be pulled or protected through an angle or smoke-and-mirrors segment due to injury concerns.

Twitter user @kim_rey noted that Orange Cassidy reportedly told others that he underwent surgery shortly after his injury. While AEW officials wouldn’t confirm this, one source said they “couldn’t dispute it.”

MJF received internal praise for continuing to appear on AEW Dynamite while heavily promoting Happy Gilmore 2, which dropped today on Netflix.

And finally, Big Bill Collier made his TNA debut Thursday night. Fightful Select is reporting that TNA had been keeping an eye on him for quite some time.