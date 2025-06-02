In between his two stints with WWE, R-Truth spent a significant portion of his career in TNA Wrestling, where he competed from 2001 to 2007 under his real name, Ron Killings. During that time, he made history by capturing the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship — the top title in TNA at the time.

On Sunday, Truth announced his departure from WWE, as his contract is reportedly set to expire and will not be renewed.

TNA Head of Talent Relations Tommy Dreamer responded to the news by sharing a photo of Truth from his TNA days, along with a message – “Hit me up.”

He steals every scene he is in @RonKillings

WHATS UP

HIT ME UP pic.twitter.com/GXxMV2gft2 — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) June 1, 2025

Hours after reports confirmed that WWE chose not to renew R-Truth’s contract, speculation about his future began swirling — and one familiar name quickly entered the chat – Ricochet.

When a fan posted a list of potential dream matchups for Truth in AEW — featuring the likes of Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Hangman Page, MJF, and Ricochet himself — it didn’t take long for Ricochet to weigh in. He wrote,

“Look I love Truth. Don’t make me retire unc.”

While clearly meant with admiration, Ricochet’s message also read like a bold call-out — perhaps even an invitation.

Look I love Truth. Don’t make me retire unc. https://t.co/90BXutQ85U — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) June 1, 2025

In a recent interview with Bill Apter, Sammy Guevara firmly shut down any talk of rejoining the Don Callis Family, the faction he briefly aligned with after turning on Chris Jericho in 2023.

Guevara’s time with the group was short-lived, as an injury sidelined him shortly after his heel turn, and Kyle Fletcher stepped into the spotlight under Callis’ guidance. Reflecting on Fletcher’s success, Guevara acknowledged the pairing made sense. He said,

“I think it helped him, man. I got hurt, and he stepped into that spot. For someone just coming into the company, it was perfect timing. He had those competitive matches, and with Don as the mouthpiece, it was a great combination.”

When asked if he’d ever consider rejoining the faction, Guevara made it clear that door is firmly closed. He stated,

“Honestly, no. That’d just be going backward for me. It didn’t work out. It’s like going back to your ex—there’s a reason it ended. Same with me and Don Callis. We’re not working together anymore, and that’s that. I’ve moved on.”