Kota Ibushi reportedly suffered an injury during Wednesday night’s AEW Collision television tapings at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The incident occurred during a singles match between Ibushi and Josh Alexander. According to multiple eyewitnesses, Ibushi slipped from the top turnbuckle and crashed to the floor, with those in attendance noting that his leg appeared to buckle upon landing. Ringside officials and medical staff immediately rushed to his aid as the match was called off via count-out.

As medics attended to Ibushi, the situation gave way to an unplanned but dramatic moment when former AEW star Mark Davis made his return. Davis, who had been sidelined since early 2025, appeared after the match concluded, confronting Alexander before aligning himself with the former IMPACT! World Champion. Their apparent alliance was short-lived, however, as Kenny Omega rushed to the ring to chase Davis off, drawing a loud reaction from the Jacksonville crowd. Sources indicated that the segment will likely need to be re-edited or altered for the final television broadcast due to Ibushi’s injury.

After several minutes of medical attention, Ibushi was stretchered out of Daily’s Place to applause from the live audience. As the scene unfolded, the arena lights dimmed and AEW President Tony Khan came to the stage to address fans directly. Khan thanked the audience for their patience and respectful behavior, reminding them that injuries are an unfortunate reality of professional wrestling. He then led a supportive “Ibushi” chant as the 42-year-old was taken backstage.

Ibushi, who officially joined AEW in 2023 following appearances alongside The Golden Elite, has battled a number of injuries over the past two years. After missing significant time in late 2024 and early 2025, he returned to action in June and revealed in August that he had signed a new two-year deal with the promotion.

As of this writing, AEW has not issued an official update on Ibushi’s condition.