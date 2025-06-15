In a recent interview with WFAA, Anthony Bowens discussed the upcoming AEW All In: Texas event and shared that he’s been putting in the work to secure a spot on the card. Bowens previously competed at both All In events in London as part of The Acclaimed. He said,

“It’s been no secret that I have been gunning for the TNT championship. I wanted an opportunity to beat the crap out of Adam Cole. I’ve got some revenge on my plate that I’m looking for cause he did some damage to me a couple years ago when I got thrown through a plate glass window. So I need to get my comeuppance with him. it would also be great to be a champion, a five-tool champion. I mean, I think The Pride of Professional Wrestling should be a champion representing the company. So I’m gunning for that. We’ll see what ends up happening at All In. I’m trying my best to get there. I keep coming up against these challenges every week and just falling short. But I’m fairly certain I’ll figure it out soon.”

In a recent post on Twitter, The Beast Mortos announced that he has passed his law exam and will officially become a lawyer in the coming months. He also shared his impressive scores:

9.00 in Civil Law

8.3 in Professional Composition

8.00 in Minor Offenses

9.9 in Civil Procedural Law

8.03 overall average

He humorously wrote, “Officially in a few months I will be a lawyer. If you don’t want to pay your ex-wife a divorce settlement, call me. I’m still learning to speak, but I can help you, rawwwwwwwrrrrrrr.”

Smart Mark Sterling responded with a jab, writing, “Do you want to use this idiot for your divorce or me?”

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed that AEW Collision will return to its regular day and timeslot next Saturday, June 21. The show will air live from Kent, Washington at 8 PM ET.

Delmi Exo announced on Twitter on Saturday that she is officially a free agent and no longer with Major League Wrestling. Exo joined MLW in 2023 and is a former two-time MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion. She wrote,

“I am extremely grateful to have spent the last few years developing under Major League Wrestling. The God Queen was a concept many doubted but she has proven to be the living embodiment of what it means to bet on yourself and chase your dreams. I’ve shared many firsts through MLW and look forward to what they do next. Though my time with them has come to an end, this is just the beginning for me. The God Queen is a free agent and is ready to face the best in every territory! Are you ready for it?”