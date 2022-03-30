Anthony Bowens hasn’t been in the ring since March 9th for a match where The Acclaimed challenged Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) for the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan revealed that Bowens has been out of action with a knee injury.

“I really like Anthony a great deal. He’s been injured. We don’t think it’s anything too long-term, but the truth is, he was supposed to be back by now and that’s jammed me up the last couple weeks in planning. He’s been out almost a month and they originally thought it was going to be two weeks. It’s been a few weeks I’ve been looking forward to bringing him back. He’s recovering from what is hopefully a short-term knee injury.”

