Dustin Rhodes has successfully completed his double knee replacement surgeries. Earlier this month, Rhodes shared that he would need both knees replaced.

On Thursday, he took to Twitter to confirm that the procedures were finished. He wrote,

“LFG

Holy s**t!”

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Naomi announced that she and husband Jimmy Uso are expecting a child, leading to her relinquishing the WWE Women’s World Championship.

During a recent appearance on “The Takedown” podcast, close friend Mercedes Mone shared her reaction to the good news.

Mone said that she was overjoyed by the announcement and expressed support for Naomi as she steps away from the ring for her pregnancy.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Naomi’s pregnancy: “Yeah, I’m an auntie. I’m excited. I was so excited for the news, and she told me you’re going to be an auntie, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I cannot wait to see a little baby Trinity.’ And I really hope it’s a girl. But I just honestly hope it’s so healthy, and she has a healthy pregnancy.”

On their friendship: “She is my sister for life. I am so proud of her and everything that she has accomplished, and it’s just so perfect to see how far she’s come and just to experience this next chapter in her life and her career. I’m along for the ride as a fan, for her. I mean, cheering her on all the way from AEW. So, it’s amazing.”

All Elite Wrestling is set to return to Australia in 2026. TEG Sports confirmed the news on Thursday, though specific dates for the shows have not yet been released.

You can check out the official announcement below:

AEW Australia 2026

AUSTRALIA — WE’RE BACK!

All Elite Wrestling returns in 2026… and it’s going to be EPIC.

The energy. The chaos. The spectacle. It all goes down right here.

Don’t miss your shot, join the waitlist NOW to score access to the presale very soon and lock in your place when history is made Down Under.

AEW. Australia 2026. Be ready.