At Wednesday night’s AEW Grand Slam: Mexico event, Brody King made a bold statement by wearing a shirt emblazoned with the slogan “Abolish ICE.” The move quickly caught the attention of fans and wrestling media alike, sparking discussion across social platforms.

The slogan is associated with the political movement calling for the dismantling of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a stance that has generated widespread debate in recent years.

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW President Tony Khan personally reached out to Salvador Lutteroth Lomelí to request The Beast Mortos for AEW Grand Slam: Mexico show, following the unavailability of Cash Wheeler and Claudio Castagnoli. Mortos hasn’t competed in Arena México in 14 years, and CMLL was highly accommodating in allowing him to make his long-awaited return.