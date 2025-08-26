Sami Zayn and PAC enjoyed some Premier League action on Monday, taking in the Newcastle vs. Liverpool match. Zayn shared a photo on Twitter of himself with the AEW star at the game, where cameras also caught the two on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

Liverpool came out on top with a 3–2 victory over Newcastle.

WWE is currently overseas for its European tour leading into Sunday’s Clash in Paris, while AEW was in the UK for Forbidden Door.

Roxanne Perez says she believes either she or Raquel Rodriguez should be the one to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship. As announced on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Vaquer won’t be competing for the title at Clash in Paris and will instead learn the date of her title match and her opponent on next week’s show.

Speaking on the “RAW Recap” podcast, Perez said she feels that she or her Judgment Day ally deserve the opportunity to face Vaquer for the championship. She said,

“I think anyone in the Judgment Day should be in that match with Stephanie because I think the only people that deserve any championships for that matter is the Judgment Day. So yeah, throw me in. Throw Raquel in. As long as it’s the Judgment Day, that’s all that matters.”

During a recent appearance on Cody Rhodes’ “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast, Becky Lynch spoke candidly about nepotism in the wrestling industry. She said,

“We love a nepo baby. At least now I do [laughs]. My kid is going to be a nepo baby.”

On a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bully Ray explained why he wouldn’t bring back the ECW brand, even if there were significant financial incentives.

Ray looked back on ECW’s legacy and its 2001 closure, as well as WWE’s 2006–2010 revival attempt, noting why he believes the brand should remain in the past. He said,

“If someone came to me, and offered me an ungodly amount of money, and said, hey let’s revive ECW, the answer would be no. It’s impossible to revive it, you can’t do it again. Right guys, right time, right city, right environment, you can’t recreate that, it’s organic, it just happens. It’s like an F5 tornado. And an F5 tornado needs very specific conditions in mother nature to happen. It wasn’t necessarily about what happened in the middle of the ring. It was about the fight against the Big 2 [WWE and WCW]. We literally changed pro wrestling, and when I say we, I mean all of us, the whole company, as a unit, as a team.”