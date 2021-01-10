Varsity Blondes member, Brian Pillman Jr, took to social media to share that he was helping those in need in the Jacksonville, Florida area.

He joined Rebel and Red Velvet in handing out food and clothes to the homeless with the Love-Alive Charity. He sent out the following about it:

“I spent the day with 2 of my favorite @AEW stars @RebelTanea and @Thee_Red_Velvet handing out food and clothes to the homeless of Jacksonville with the Love-Alive charity! For the city that has allowed us to have a career in wrestling I think it’s the LEAST we could do!!! ???”

