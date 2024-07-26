All Elite Wrestling held their “Battle For The Booty” show in conjunction with Adult Swim at the Fifth Landing in San Diego, California on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Featured below, courtesy of CageMatch.net, are complete results of the show.

AEW x ADULT SWIM: BATTLE FOR THE BOOTY RESULTS (7/25/2024) * Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie def. Fang (Viva Van) & Meatwad (Vinnie Massaro)

* Orange Cassidy & Willow Nightingale def. Mr. Frog & Rachel (Sandra Moone)

* Adult Swim Booty Title Tag Team Match: Orange Cassidy & Willow Nightingale def. Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie

AEW and Adult Swim send the crowd home happy! #AEW #AdultSwim #SDCC Congrats to Orange Cassidy and Willow for winning the Booty Belt! pic.twitter.com/DQYwCSDbFO — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) July 26, 2024

Orange Cassidy and Willow vs Taya Valkyrie and Johnny TV at AEW x Adult Swim event SDCC2044 pic.twitter.com/CV0m1h3Q9Q — Joshua Hale Fialkov (@JoshFialkov) July 26, 2024