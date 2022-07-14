A new documentary on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be released soon.

NJPW announced today that “The Forbidden Door” doc will feature a the behind-the-scenes look at the recent pay-per-view event. The doc will be “coming soon” to the NJPW World platform.

The doc will feature interviews with William Regal, Chris Jericho, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Tony Schiavone, Sting, and Shingo Takagi, among others.

There’s no word yet on when the documentary will premiere, but we will keep you updated.

You can see the full sneak peek trailer for The Forbidden Door below:

COMING SOON to @njpwworld: With exclusive interviews and incredible behind the scenes footage, a new documentary looks at "Forbidden Door"s of the past, present and future. #ForbiddenDoor @aew pic.twitter.com/7P7NKXzlTn — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 14, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.