All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling will open the Forbidden Door today in “The Big Smoke.”

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door goes down this afternoon starting with the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show at 11:30am EST. / 8:30am PST., leading into the main pay-per-view kicking off at 1/12c.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view, which emanates from The O2 Arena in London, England on Sunday, August 24, 2025:

* AEW World Champion Hangman Page defends against MJF

* AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada defends against Swerve Strickland

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate defend against FTR and Brodido

* Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. Killswitch & Kip Sabian

* AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Athena< BR>* TBS Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Alex Windsor, Persephone and Stardom TBD

* IWGP World Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defends against Nigel McGuinness

* TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher defends against Hiromu Takahashi

* Lights out steel cage match: Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Death Riders, Gabe Kidd & Young Bucks

* Zero Hour: AEW Trios Champions The Opps defend against Clark Connors, Robbie X, Drilla Moloney

* Zero Hour Triangle of Madness & Megan Bayne vs. Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Queen Aminata

* Zero Hour: Cru, Hechicero, and Josh Alexander vs. Paragon, Yuya Uemura, and El Desperado

* Zero Hour: Ricochet & Gates of Agony vs. Michael Oku & JetSpeed

Make sure to join us here today at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London results coverage.