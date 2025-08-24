Several backstage news and notes have surfaced ahead of today’s highly-anticipated AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view from The O2 Arena in London, England.

Featured below are some of the news and rumors making the rounds heading into the big co-promoted All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling special event.

– While Kenny Omega made his return at All In, word is he was expected to take some additional time off and is not yet back on a full-time basis.

– AEW had prepared for the possibility that Swerve Strickland might undergo surgery following Forbidden Door, which could have sidelined him for months.

– Kota Ibushi was said to be genuinely surprised when he was added to the recent cage match, rather than working it as part of an angle.

– A photo surfaced today of the cage setup for the weekend (VIEW HERE), which drew comparisons to NJPW’s War Dogs structure. The AEW version reportedly features an opening and is slightly shorter in height. As noted, after the Lights Out cage bout, Will Ospreay could be taking an extended hiatus due to his neck issues.

– Forbidden Door marks Darby Allin’s first match of 2025, which some in the company have pointed out as a noteworthy stat.

– Nyla Rose is expected to be backstage this week after winning a championship in the UK over the weekend.

– Luchasaurus (aka Killswitch) has been cleared to wrestle for several months. At one point, he was even dressed to compete at a past AEW pay-per-view in case he was needed.

– Tony Khan is said to be very high on Stardom’s Bozilla, and word is Khan personally requested her for this show some time ago.

– There’s a belief internally that if AEW and NJPW continue the Forbidden Door concept moving forward, the event may land on a different spot in the calendar. This year’s build was impacted by AEW moving All In earlier in the year, as well as NJPW and Stardom running their tournament schedules.

– CMLL officials are reportedly very pleased with MJF’s work during the ongoing partnership, and the buzz it has generated for their brand.

– Even though Forbidden Door is a co-promoted show, Tony Khan remains the lead producer and booker of the event.

– Regarding the Hurt Syndicate story and speculation over a third team being added, one source notes that a three-way title match had been discussed for over a month. Despite online chatter, there were never concrete plans for JetSpeed to defeat the group. MVP had indicated he would prefer the faction lose to Gates of Agony, Private Party, or The Outrunners if it came to that. Today’s title bout is an elimination match, so the champions will have to take a fall if they drop the belts.

– AEW had long mapped out Cope & Christian vs. FTR in Toronto at All Out, though creative changes slowed that direction down.

– Several AEW talents were treating Hiroshi Tanahashi’s involvement this weekend as though it may be his final AEW match or appearance.

