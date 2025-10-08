AEW’s All In event this past July at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, ended up drawing a smaller crowd than initially projected — and that shortfall will now affect how much financial reimbursement the company receives from the state.

According to a new report from Wrestlenomics, public records show that the official turnstile count for All In — meaning the number of tickets actually scanned for entry — came in at 21,973, which included 274 suite tickets out of 678 sold. The total number of people inside the venue was listed as 23,759, a figure that likely includes arena staff and production personnel in addition to paid attendees.

While the total number of tickets sold and distributed wasn’t disclosed in the records, WrestleTix had previously estimated 27,245 distributed in total. AEW President Tony Khan had stated after the event that he believed attendance was “nearly 29,000,” and during pre-show media appearances, noted that the show was approaching $3 million in gate revenue.

That discrepancy matters because AEW’s projected attendance figures were tied to state-level financial assistance through the Texas Event Trust Fund — a program that uses a combination of state and local funds to help offset costs for major events brought into Texas. AEW had been pre-approved for $1 million in reimbursement, based on a February estimate of 33,490 total attendees, with 32,500 of those projected to be paying fans.

However, due to the lower-than-expected turnout, Arlington City Manager Trey Yelverton confirmed to Wrestlenomics that AEW will instead receive “around $700,000 in reimbursements” for All In expenses.

The Wrestlenomics report also noted some interesting demographic details: roughly 6,300 fans traveled from outside Texas for the event, while 4,600 came from outside the Dallas/Arlington metro area. The residences of nearly 5,300 attendees could not be determined.

Additionally, the public records revealed that there were original plans for NJPW and CMLL events to take place during All In week, along with a combined concert offering that included AEW stars Chris Jericho (via Fozzy) and Swerve Strickland, though none of those plans ultimately came to fruition.

For reference, WWE has also benefited from the same Texas Event Trust Fund in the past, including for large-scale events such as WrestleMania.

