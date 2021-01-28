AEW star Allie (aka The Bunny) issued a short statement on her Twitter earlier today addressing her struggles with mental health, stating that she is even embarrassed to even bring it up at certain points. She later reminds those who are also going through their own battles that they are no alone.

She writes, “I try to be as transparent as possible when it comes to my mental health struggles. I would be lying if I told you I didn’t feel ashamed at times or embarrassed to speak about them openly. If I’m being honest, I sometimes worry about what people will think. But the truth is, I struggle. I will likely have to battle these issues for the rest of my life. I work at them EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. For those that are struggling, I am sorry. I know it isn’t easy. You are not alone.”

This is when WWE star Nikki Cross responded letting Allie know how much she is loved. She says, “You are an inspiration to so many. It’s something I used to be so scared about; what people would think. And then that all just makes the anxiety worse and give me more stuff to replay in my head over and over again. It’s freeing being able to talk about it. I love you.”

Check it out below.

You are an inspiration to so many. It’s something I used to be so scared about; what people would think. And then that all just makes the anxiety worse and give me more stuff to replay in my head over and over again. It’s freeing being able to talk about it. I love you ❤️ — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) January 28, 2021