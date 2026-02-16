Andrade El Idolo has been on a hot streak since parting ways with WWE.

Even if the departure was a complicated, headline-filled one.

Since leaving WWE, Andrade has made a name for himself as a top star again in AEW, while also capturing championship gold on the international wrestling scene.

The Don Callis Family member picked up titles in three different promotions, and while writing on social media about his recent matches in the USA, Germany, Japan, and Australia, a familiar face chimed in with a response.

“USA, Germany, Japan, Australia, which country is next?” Andrade wrote via X.

Rey Fenix, who works as part of WWE’s blue brand on SmackDown every Friday night, wrote a reply to Andrade’s post, which elicited a response from Andrade himself.

Andrade’s former tag-partner, Fenix, wrote, “Keep breaking it, my brother!”

Andrade then shot back a response to Fenix which read, “Come here brother! Let’s conquer the world! Let’s go for all the tag titles!”

The post also included a photo of Andrade and Fenix together while working as a tag-team prior to his abrupt WWE departure earlier this year.

He is scheduled to challenge for another title soon, as he squares off against Yota Tsuji for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming NJPW: The New Beginning USA show on February 27, 2026.