Anthony Bowens is reflecting on a frightening moment from early in his career that left a lasting impression.

Before rising to prominence, Bowens appeared as enhancement talent on the December 21, 2016 episode of NXT (taped November 30), where he teamed with Jonathan Ortagun to face The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar).

The match was short and dominant in favor of AOP, who finished things off with their Super Collider before delivering a brutal follow-up spot that saw Ortagun powerbombed onto Bowens.

It was that moment that raised serious concern.

Bowens appeared visibly shaken after the impact, with many believing he may have suffered a concussion during the sequence.

Looking back on the incident, Bowens addressed the scary spot in a social media post, writing, “I believe that’s called a posturing seizure”

A chilling way to describe it.

Following the match, Bowens did not return to in-ring action until January 21, 2017, further fueling speculation at the time that he had been dealing with the aftermath of the hard-hitting encounter.