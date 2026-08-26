Austin Gunn is back on the mic.

The AEW star released his latest track, titled “Ass Boy Freestyle,” on social media this week.

Clocking in at approximately four minutes, the freestyle is packed with pro wrestling references. Gunn gives a nod to Eddie Guerrero’s famous “lie, cheat and steal” mantra while also working references to Daniel Garcia’s dance moves and Kenny Omega’s V-Trigger into the track.

Gunn saves one final shot for the closing moments, taking aim at other wrestlers who have ventured into music.

“Tell every wrestler that’s trying to do music they’re better off bein a sports entertainer,” Gunn raps.

Music has been a recurring side project for Gunn, who has previously released tracks outside of his work in AEW.

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