AEW’s big Blood and Guts match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will reportedly be the only match on Dynamite that night.

The WarGames-style match will take place on the Wednesday, May 5 edition of Dynamite. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the May 5 show will be a one-match show with nothing but the Blood & Guts match.

It’s likely that the May 5 Dynamite will also feature a few pre-taped segments here and there, but Blood & Guts will be the main focus and apparently the only Dynamite match for fans in the crowd.

As noted, next Wednesday’s Dynamite show will feature a parley between the two teams as the final build to the big May 5 match.

