Last week, top ROH star Jonathan Gresham announced his new pro wrestling company – Terminus. It will launch on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Monday, the group announced that Daniel Garcia will be part of their inaugural event. It’s unknown who will be Garcia’s opponent.

Tickets are available at Terminustickets.com. More matches and wrestlers that will be featured on the card will be announced in the coming weeks.