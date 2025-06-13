With all the news breaking about the unrest in the Middle East, most of us have turned to our trusted source for news. During the coverage, a new commercial campaign aired featuring a familiar face. That face? “The Vurtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo.

Deonna Purrazzo, current AEW star and former WWE and TNA star, appeared on the commercial for Tunnels for Towers – A non-profit organization that does wonderful work for American heroes including soldiers and first responders. Started in response to the 9/11 terror attack, this organization offers massive support to the brave Americans who need help the most. This often includes those who are disabled in the line of duty.

“The Vurtuosa” posted about her involvement in the project including a clip of her commercial in a recent Instagram post you can see below.

Deonna Purrazzo is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and last appeared on AEW TV in a losing effort to Harley Cameron back on February 8th of 2025. She did, however, defeat Marti Belle in a “Pure Rules” match at the May 8th ROH tapings. ROH is taped prior to AEW TV and is the sister company to AEW also owned by Tony Khan.

So, as you watch the news today, keep your eyes open for Deonna Purrazzo lending her support to T2T!