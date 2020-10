AEW has announced on Twitter that they are now selling several of their pay per views on DVD for the first time ever. Shows available are the inaugural Double or Nothing from 2019, ALL OUT 2019, Full Gear 2019, Revolution 2020, and Double or Nothing 2020. Check out details, including a special 10% off deal, in the announcement below.

Now available AEW PPV on DVD! Buy 3 get an automatic 10% off! Get yours today! pic.twitter.com/gzHjvvUfaS — ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) October 28, 2020