All Elite Arcade, AEW’s gaming podcast from Evil Uno and Adam Cole, is on hold until further notice. The last episode aired at the end of April, leading to fan questions about its status.

Since it’s been a month of silence, we were told to put all AEWGames content on hold for the time being. Evil Uno

Evil Uno provided an update via social media, expressing his disappointment.

I miss doing the All Elite Arcade podcast as much as you miss listening to it, but it is in a holding pattern until further notice. I hope you all understand.

The podcast is known for its “weekly gaming adventures, news, reviews, and lively discussions with special guests from the gaming and wrestling worlds.” Additionally, AEW’s other podcast, AEW Unrestricted, has concluded after more than 300 episodes, with hosts Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington indicating that more content would emerge in the future. An AEW podcast network is reportedly in development, though details are scarce.

Since it’s been a month of silence, we were told to put all AEWGames content on hold for the time being. I miss doing the All Elite Arcade podcast as much as you miss listening to it, but it is in a holding pattern until further notice. I hope you all understand. — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER 🇨🇦 (@eviluno.bsky.social) May 29, 2026 at 1:37 PM