On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the Acclaimed advanced to the World Tag Team Title Match at Full Gear 2024.

During this week’s show, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defeated LFI’s RUSH and the Beast Mortos to move on to the pay-per-view event.

The finish came when Anthony Bowens hit the Arrival on Mortos, followed by the Mic Drop from Max Caster for the pinfall.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

All Elite Wrestling recently licensed Guns N’ Roses’ hit song ‘November Rain’ to use to promote this year’s Full Gear pay-per-view event.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the hype video aired and it focuses primarily on the main event between Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley.

You can check out the video below:

