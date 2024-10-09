Another AEW star has been announced for Scott D’Amore’s two-night relaunch of Maple Leaf Pro.

Ahead of MLP: Forged In Excellence 2024 on October 19 and October 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, AEW star Harley Cameron, as well as wrestling veteran Johnny Swinger have been announced for the shows.

MLP’s two-night shows will also feature “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey on 10/19, Takeshita vs. “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander and Athena vs. Gisele Shaw for the ROH Women’s Championship on 10/20, as well as Jake Something vs. Rohan Raja for Pro Wrestling Alliance’s inaugural Champion’s Grail Championship on 10/19.

Also scheduled for the shows are Rocky Romero, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Trevor Lee, Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, Kylie Rae, QT Marshall, Miyu Yamashita, El Phantasmo, Stu Grayson, Sheldon Jean, and Alex Zayne, among others.