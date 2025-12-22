Daily’s Place, one of the most historically significant venues in AEW history, will be unavailable to the company for at least the next two years.

And a much longer absence is possible.

The Jacksonville, Florida outdoor venue is set to close following a concert scheduled for next week, as part of the Khan family’s long-term “Stadium of the Future” project. The redevelopment plan will ultimately connect Daily’s Place to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ EverBank Stadium.

As a result, Daily’s Place is expected to be unavailable throughout all of 2026 and 2027, with most of 2028 also likely off the table. The massive project is currently projected to be completed sometime in 2028.

The venue itself is owned by the city of Jacksonville, while Shad Khan’s Bold Events oversees operations. EverBank Stadium will also be impacted by the construction, with the Jaguars set to temporarily relocate for the 2027 NFL season. The team is expected to play home games that year at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, a venue best known to wrestling fans as a WrestleMania host site.

For AEW, the closure removes a familiar and symbolic home base. The promotion last ran Daily’s Place in October, hosting its Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite along with a Wednesday night Collision taping.

It’s hard to overstate the building’s importance to the company’s early identity.

Aside from a brief month-long residency at the Nightmare Factory in Norcross, Georgia, Daily’s Place served as AEW’s primary home from March 2020 through June 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, hosting dozens of Dynamite, Dark, and pay-per-view era tapings during one of the most challenging periods in wrestling history.