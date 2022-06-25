The injury bug continues to plague AEW.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the former tag team champion is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury, which is why he was not on AEW programming this past week. The Jurassic Express member was betrayed on last week’s show by his mentor, Christian Cage. It is not currently known how long he will be out, if at all.

The news comes at a terrible time for the promotion as several tops stars are sidelined ahead of tomorrow’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. This includes world champion CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Red Velvet, Skye Blue, Buddy Matthews, Kyle O’Reilly, Anthony Bowens, Darius Martin, Scorpion Sky, Lee Johnson, and Leyla Hirsch.

Stay tuned for more updates on Jungle Boy and the rest of the AEW roster.