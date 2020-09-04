AEW women’s division star Kris Statlander took to Twitter earlier today to provide fans with an update on her injury. Staltander writes, “For everyone that’s expecting me to come back to @AEWrestling soon. I just started walking with my brace on without crutches on Tuesday. There’s still a long way to go but I’m on my way.”

Statlander tore her ACL back in June and was expected to be out of action for quite a while. Reports surfaced saying that the surgery to repair the damage was successful, but as she states above there is still a long recovery time before she’s back in the ring.