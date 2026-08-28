Kris Statlander picked up some unexpected gold during AEW All In weekend in London.

The AEW star made a surprise appearance at Friday’s Pro Wrestling EVE x The World 2 event from The Big Penny Social, answering an open challenge issued by EVE Champion Session Moth Martina.

Statlander ultimately defeated Martina to capture the EVE Championship, hitting her Friday Night Fever finisher twice to secure the victory. Martina had previously connected with her JagerBomb finisher, but Statlander managed to kick out before mounting her comeback.

The appearance marked Statlander’s latest stint with Pro Wrestling EVE, where she previously held the EVE International Championship. She lost that title to Miyu Yamashita in June.

Statlander is not currently advertised for a match at AEW All In this Sunday at Wembley Stadium. While her presence in London naturally leaves open the possibility of an appearance at the pay-per-view, we have been unable to confirm whether there are any plans for her to be involved.

Several other AEW personalities are also involved with the EVE x The World 2 event, including Skye Blue, Marina Shafir and referee Aubrey Edwards.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.