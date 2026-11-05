AEW star Kyle Fletcher has addressed the comparisons to WWE veteran Randy Orton, explaining why he considers them a compliment while remaining focused on establishing his own identity in professional wrestling.

Fletcher has drawn comparisons to the 14-time world champion in recent years, particularly when it comes to their physical appearance. After shaving his head and adding considerable muscle to his frame, Fletcher has increasingly been compared to a younger version of “The Viper.”

During an appearance on What Happened When with Conrad Thompson and Tony Schiavone, Fletcher discussed his initial reaction to being compared to Orton.

“When I first started hearing it, it was that reaction of, ‘Aw man, Randy Orton is great. I love Randy Orton.’ To be mentioned in the same sentence as him was awesome. At the same time, any wrestler should want to carve their own path. I think that I’ve started to do so.”

Fletcher acknowledged the significant difference between their respective careers, pointing to Orton’s longevity and championship accomplishments as reasons why the two aren’t necessarily comparable at this stage.

“It’s hard to compare us because Randy is 30 years into the business and has won 14 world championships. Obviously, I’m not at that level yet.”

Despite those differences, Fletcher hopes to eventually reach a point where younger wrestlers are being compared to him in the same way.

“I would like to that, by the time my career is said and done, people will be doing the same thing to me. I don’t take it as a negative thing. It makes me more determined to carve my own path.”