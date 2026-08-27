Luchasaurus has provided an update on his recovery and revealed that he recently underwent his fourth surgery of the year.

The AEW star has been sidelined from in-ring action since December due to injury. He was written off television following attacks by The Demand at AEW Worlds End and the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, although his shoulder injury occurred shortly before the angle.

Speaking on KFS Spotlight (full episode below), Luchasaurus revealed the extent of the injuries he has been dealing with, including issues with both shoulders, his left meniscus and right elbow.

“I’ll be watching (AEW All In) from home because I just had my fourth surgery of the year. I’ll be home nursing two shoulders, a left meniscus, and a right elbow. I am on the path to return,” Luchasaurus said.

While he still has several months of recovery ahead of him, Luchasaurus offered a potential timetable for when he could begin working toward an in-ring return.

“I had to get my rotator cuffs fixed, and they are tendons. With a tendon, there is a specific timetable that you can’t beat no matter what, and that’s six months,” he stated. “The second shoulder was done in February and then one in April. Around the end of October, as long as it all heals right, I’ll be cleared to start exploring what a comeback looks like.”

Despite being unable to wrestle, Luchasaurus has made brief appearances on AEW television during his recovery, most notably serving as the bus driver for Jack Perry.