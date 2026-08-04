Mick Foley is the latest name from the wrestling world to take part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

Following recent participation from AEW President Tony Khan and WWE Hall of Famer Sting, Foley shared a video on Tuesday, August 4, documenting his own challenge. The WWE Hall of Famer joked that he planned to skip the “ice” portion of the challenge, but Britt Baker quickly made sure that wasn’t the case by dumping not one, but two buckets of ice water over the “Hardcore Legend.”

After completing the challenge, Foley stood alongside Rebel as he nominated Kevin Owens, The Rock, and Kevin Nash to be the next participants.

AEW has continued to show its support for Rebel and the ALS community, with the company set to present AEW Rebel Heart on September 9 as part of its ongoing awareness and fundraising efforts.