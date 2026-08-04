AEW’s MJF is continuing to expand his acting career, as the first trailer for his latest movie role has officially been released.

Universal Pictures dropped the first trailer for Violent Night 2 on Tuesday (see video below), giving fans a look at the upcoming action-comedy sequel starring David Harbour. Harbour reprises his role as Santa Claus, who is revealed to be an immortal Viking warrior that inspired the legendary Christmas figure.

MJF appears as one of the film’s primary antagonists, bringing chaos to Harbour’s character throughout the movie. Violent Night 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 4 and also stars Kristen Bell, Joe Pantoliano, Daniela Melchior, Andrew Bachelor and Jared Harris.

The AEW star has continued building his Hollywood résumé in recent years. He most recently appeared in Happy Gilmore 2, where he portrayed Gordie Gilmore, the son of Adam Sandler’s iconic character.

On the wrestling side, MJF has been away from AEW programming since dropping the AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break in July.