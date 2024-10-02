A big update has surfaced regarding some of the specific changes that are coming with the new television rights agreement between All Elite Wrestling and Warner Bros Discovery.

As noted, the official announcement of the new AEW and WBD deal is expected this afternoon.

In an update, one source is reporting that there will be some integration of AEW pay-per-view events for subscribers of the popular MAX streaming platform. This is something that Tony Khan has recently publicly discussed. Whether they will be included with a basic subscription, or discounted along with one, similar to how UFC pay-per-views are handled on ESPN+, remains to be seen.

One key change that is coming with the new AEW and WBD deal is that the weekly AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision shows every Wednesday and Friday, respectively, will be simulcast on MAX starting in January.

This essentially means that many of the key WWE and AEW programs will be offered on non-traditional cable outlets in the new year, with WWE Raw moving to Netflix in January, and now AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision being offered on MAX in addition to TBS and TNT.

Early speculation is that TruTV and AEW Rampage are not included in the upcoming AEW and WBD television rights announcement.

We will keep you posted.

(H/T: Fightful Select)