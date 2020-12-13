Last week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured a loaded card, the first comments from Sting following his surprise debut from Winter Is Coming, and a special sit-down interview with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, Shaq’s segment on the program was the most watched on the night with 1,220,000 million viewers, with the entire episode averaging of 995,000, one of the promotion’s better ratings all year.

The segment saw the Diesel speak to Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes and help further her feud with new signee Jade Cargill. Rhodes would end up tossing water in Shaq’s face, a move that could incite him to return in the future.