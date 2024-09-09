RJ City is willing to sacrifice himself to save the future of wrestling.

And over the weekend, that’s exactly what he did.

Fresh off of his duties as one-third of the AEW All Out: Chicago “Zero Hour” pre-show hosting team alongside Renee Paquette and Jeff Jarrett on Saturday, the AEW personality and digital series host made a surprise appearance at the Mystery Wrestling 10 event on Sunday.

At the September 10 event, RJ City came out during a death match between London Lightning and Cecil Nyx. He appeared dressed up like London Lighting and while speaking with him and after looking at his younger self, said that he “used to be so beautiful.” He then mimed drinking poison and said that the poison was stinging and burning, leading to him falling into Lightning’s arms.

After slowly collapsing, City told Lightning not to take so many stupid bumps, and Nyx was declared the winner after “killing” the “older version of London Lightning.”