AEW’s Schedule for Fyter Fest and Dark

AEW will be taping the newest episode of AEW Dark today. Tomorrow they will be taping the first night of Fyter Fest which is scheduled to air on July 1st. Then, on July 2nd, AEW will tape the second night of Fyter Fest which will air July 8th. As of now, there’s no report on whether AEW is taping two night’s of Dark today or if the second episode will be taped on another day.

The show will be taped from Daily’s Place and will not consist of anyone from QT Marshall’s school after it was announced that he was in contact with someone who was exposed.

Officially, the match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage is still set to take place, despite news that his wife, Renee Young, has the coronavirus. Moxley has opted to stay by his wife’s side instead of self-isolation. The current cards for Fyter Fest on July 1st and July 8th are:

JULY 1ST:

– Jurassic Express versus MJF & Wardlow

– Private Party versus Proud and Powerful

– Hikaru Shida versus Penelope Ford for the AEW women’s championship

– Cody Rhodes versus Jake Hager for the TNT championship

– Best Friends versus Kenny Omega/Hangman Page for the AEW tag championship

JULY 8TH:

– Lance Archer versus Joey Janela

– Former women’s champion Nyla Rose will be in action

– SCU versus Brodie Lee/Colt Cabana/Stu Grayson

– Chris Jericho versus Orange Cassidy

– Young Bucks/FTR versus Butcher and The Blade/Lucha Bros

– Jon Moxley versus Brian Cage for the AEW world championship